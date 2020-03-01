Global  

Joe Biden Gets A Big Win In South Carolina's Primary

Newsy Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoVoters in South Carolina gave Joe Biden*'*s campaign a much-needed jolt by delivering his first victory of the 2020 primary season. 

"Just days ago, the press and the pundits had declared this candidacy dead. Now, thanks to all of you, the heart of the Democratic Party, we just won and we've won big because of...
News video: Biden Bounces Back

Biden Bounces Back 01:22

 Joe Biden has won the South Carolina primary, giving his campaign a much needed boost. But there are already signs that the former Veep might struggle to maintain the momentum.

Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid [Video]Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid

According to Reuters, Tom Steyer on Saturday abandoned his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Steyer abandoned his bid after trailing in third place in the South Carolina primary. The..

Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Is Projected Winner In South Carolina Primary [Video]Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Is Projected Winner In South Carolina Primary

It was a big night for former Vice President Joe Biden in the South Carolina primary; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

Biden Earns Decisive Win at South Carolina Primary, Sanders Optimistic About Super Tuesday


RIA Nov.

Joe Biden Takes Home Victory In South Carolina Primary, His First Time Ever Winning A Presidential State Primary

JUST IN
Daily Caller

klph69

🇺🇸 An American Girl/Cult 45 🇺🇸 RT @TrumpWarRoom: WATCH: Joe Biden gets confused, touts South Carolina Democrat candidate for Senate as "the next president of the United [… 30 seconds ago

AndrewRbaum

Andrew RT @KamVTV: WATCH: Joe Biden gets confused, touts South Carolina Democrat candidate for Senate as "the next president of the United [States… 2 minutes ago

guneyyazar

Guney Yazar Joe Biden gets his first primary win in South Carolina https://t.co/QqMUJwdEq3 3 minutes ago

MonstroIII

Yomi Shishio RT @Taniel: Biden won all congressional districts in South Carolina, but there's one that'll split its districts equally: it's 2-2 between… 3 minutes ago

B90437478

Emily RT @EdRollins: 4 South Carolina primary takeaways: 1. Joe Biden’s campaign gets off life support 2. Bernie’s surge nonexistent in SC but… 4 minutes ago

