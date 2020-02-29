Global  

Presidential Candidates Make Last Appearances Before Super Tuesday

Newsy Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Presidential Candidates Make Last Appearances Before Super TuesdayWatch VideoHours before the biggest night of the Democratic primary, Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the presidential race.

Instead, Klobuchar joined Joe Biden in Dallas on Monday night to endorse him for president. Pete Buttigieg, a day after ending his own campaign, also went to Dallas to endorse the former vice...
News video: Presidential Candidates Make Last Appearances Before Super Tuesday

Presidential Candidates Make Last Appearances Before Super Tuesday 01:33

 Candidates are campaigning across the country in the final hours before Super Tuesday, when over 1,300 delegates are up for grabs.

