Two British Airways staff test positive for virus, have been isolated

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Two British Airways members of staff have tested positive for coronavirus, have been isolated and are recovering at home, the airline said on Friday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Two British Airways baggage handlers test positive for coronavirus

Two British Airways baggage handlers test positive for coronavirusPublic Health England has confirmed that two members of BA staff have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus
Tamworth Herald

British Airways baggage handlers test positive for coronavirus

Two British Airways baggage handlers have tested positive for Covid-19, the airline has confirmed.
Belfast Telegraph

