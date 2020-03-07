Global  

Latin American women prepare for record feminist marches

Reuters Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Millions of women are expected to hit the streets across Latin America on Sunday to mark International Women's Day, against a backdrop of wider social unrest in the region.
News video: Millions of Mexico women to strike over gender-based violence

Millions of Mexico women to strike over gender-based violence 02:18

 It comes after a year of countless protests against sexual harassment, abuse and murder, with government figures showing that men kill at least 10 women every day.

Study finds you must know someone at least this long before you can consider them a 'best friend' [Video]Study finds you must know someone at least this long before you can consider them a 'best friend'

It takes four years of knowing someone before they can ever be considered a 'best' friend, according to new research.  A poll of 2,000 Americans found the average American has to go through..

Feminist groups hold mass Women's Day marches across Chile [Video]Feminist groups hold mass Women's Day marches across Chile

Groups estimate more than one million women rallied across the country for women's rights and against state repression.

Women pack streets in massive marches across Latin America

Hundreds of thousands of women across Latin America's biggest cities flocked to the streets for International Women's Day on Sunday, spurred by a growing outcry...
Reuters Also reported by •Al Jazeera

Huge turnout, some violence at Latin America Women's Day marches

Hundreds of thousands of women across Latin America's biggest cities flocked to the streets for International Women's Day on Sunday, with anger over inequality,...
Reuters

