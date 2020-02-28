Global  

Israeli Knesset Beefs Up Security On Benny Gantz After Death Threats

Eurasia Review Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Israel’s parliament on Sunday beefed up the security detail protecting Benny Gantz, the main electoral challenger to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after deeming various death threats against Gantz to be credible.

The threats came in the wake of last week’s volatile and inconclusive election, in which Netanyahu was...
