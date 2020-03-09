Global  

Italy wakes up to deserted streets in unprecedented coronavirus lockdown

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Italy woke up on to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown on Tuesday after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in a bid to slow Europe's worst outbreak of the coronavirus.
News video: Deserted Italian streets in unprecedented lockdown

Deserted Italian streets in unprecedented lockdown 01:47

 Italy woke up to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown on Tuesday after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country. Joe Davies reports.

Italy Goes on Complete Lockdown to Halt Spread of Coronavirus [Video]Italy Goes on Complete Lockdown to Halt Spread of Coronavirus

Italy Goes on Complete Lockdown to Halt Spread of Coronavirus The dramatic escalation of travel restrictions in the country were announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday. P.M. Giuseppe..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

Shoppers panic buy at supermarket after Italy announces countrywide lockdown [Video]Shoppers panic buy at supermarket after Italy announces countrywide lockdown

A large crowd of Italians queued in the early hours of the morning in a supermarket in Rome on Tuesday (March 10), stocking up on supplies after a lockdown was announced in an unprecedented attempt to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Italy wakes up to deserted streets in unprecedented coronavirus lockdown

Italy woke up on to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown on Tuesday after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in a bid...
Reuters India Also reported by •SBSCTV NewsCBS NewsThe Merkle

Australians among more than 60 million people affected by Italy coronavirus lockdown

As Italy becomes the first country to declare an unprecedented nationwide lockdown amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Australians in Italy say they don't...
SBS Also reported by •CTV NewsCBS News

