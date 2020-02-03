Global  

Honduras suspends deportation flights from Mexico on coronavirus fears

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The Honduran government suspended deportation flights from Mexico on Tuesday, a senior official said, citing coronavirus fears and a lack of public health capacity for potential cases of infection.
