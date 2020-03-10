Eric Trump Wrong About Michigan Manufacturing Jobs
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () On the night of the Michigan primary, Eric Trump falsely claimed that on his father's watch "[m]ore manufacturing jobs have been created in Michigan than just about every state." Manufacturing jobs over the last three years have increased in Michigan by less than 2% -- half the national average.
The post Eric Trump Wrong About Michigan Manufacturing Jobs appeared first on FactCheck.org.
5 Takeaways From Tuesday's Democratic Primaries 1. Joe Biden is in firm control of the Democratic primary. While Biden struggled in the first three contests, his performance in the past two weeks has revealed him as the clear contender. 2. Bernie Sanders' struggles with key demographics are...