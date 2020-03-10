Global  

Eric Trump Wrong About Michigan Manufacturing Jobs

FactCheck.org Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Eric Trump Wrong About Michigan Manufacturing JobsOn the night of the Michigan primary, Eric Trump falsely claimed that on his father's watch "[m]ore manufacturing jobs have been created in Michigan than just about every state." Manufacturing jobs over the last three years have increased in Michigan by less than 2% -- half the national average.

The post Eric Trump Wrong About Michigan Manufacturing Jobs appeared first on FactCheck.org.
