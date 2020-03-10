Eric Trump Wrong About Michigan Manufacturing Jobs

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

On the night of the Michigan primary, Eric Trump falsely claimed that on his father's watch "[m]ore manufacturing jobs have been created in Michigan than just about every state." Manufacturing jobs over the last three years have increased in Michigan by less than 2% -- half the national average.



