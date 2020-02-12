Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Report Shows OAS ‘Misrepresented Data And Evidence’ In Final Audit Report To Justify Accusations of Bolivian Elections Fraud

Report Shows OAS ‘Misrepresented Data And Evidence’ In Final Audit Report To Justify Accusations of Bolivian Elections Fraud

Eurasia Review Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
A major new study from the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) examines flaws in the “Final Report” of the Organization of American States (OAS) audit of Bolivia’s October election results and shows that the authors of that report misrepresented data and evidence in an apparent attempt to support previous OAS...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Could Cost Trump the Election, Warns Goldman Sachs [Video]Coronavirus Could Cost Trump the Election, Warns Goldman Sachs

Coronavirus Could Cost Trump the Election, Warns Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs analysts released the assessment in a report published Wednesday night. Goldman Sachs Report, via CNN Analysts further..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

North Korea is still making bombs [Video]North Korea is still making bombs

PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA — North Korea has continued development of its nuclear and missile programs, according to a confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters. The country conducted 13..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

40% of tech investment being directed into data: Report

Read Article Facilio Inc has released an report titled ‘2020 State of CRE Operations 3.0’. The global study highlights the gaps and trends in Commercial Real...
CRN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.