Australian Court Delays Ruling On Cardinal George Pell's Appeal

Newsy Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Australian Court Delays Ruling On Cardinal George Pell's AppealWatch VideoAustralia's top court is delaying ruling on whether to overturn Cardinal George Pell's conviction of child sexual abuse. 

Pell is currently serving a six-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of abusing two boys in the late '90s. A jury found him guilty in 2019. 

After losing his appeal in an...
News video: Australian Court Delays Ruling On Cardinal George Pell's Appeal

Australian Court Delays Ruling On Cardinal George Pell's Appeal 00:59

 Cardinal George Pell is currently serving a six-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of abusing two boys in the late &apos;90s.

Australia court hears final appeal in Pell sex abuse case [Video]Australia court hears final appeal in Pell sex abuse case

Former Vatican treasurer under Pope Francis is the highest-ranking Catholic official convicted of child sex crimes.

High Court is set to hear disgraced Cardinal George Pell's appeal this week

Australia's Highest Court will hear disgraced Cardinal George Pell's final bid for freedom in Canberra this week.
High Court set to hear disgraced Cardinal George Pell's appeal

Australia's Highest Court will hear disgraced Cardinal George Pell's final bid for freedom in Canberra on Wednesday.
