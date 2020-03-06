Global  

Russia Today Chief Offers to Publish Woody Allen’s Memoirs: ‘We Believe in Free Speech’

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Russia Today Chief Offers to Publish Woody Allen’s Memoirs: ‘We Believe in Free Speech’Publisher Hatchette Books dropped Woody Allen’s memoir after protests from his ex-partner’s son, journalist Ronan Farrow. That prompted Simonyan’s defense of free speech, but Russia bans hundreds of books, websites and other media.
