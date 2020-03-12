Global  

U.S. Launches Airstrikes In Iraq

Newsy Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
U.S. Launches Airstrikes In IraqWatch VideoThe U.S. targeted Iranian-backed Shia militia members Thursday with airstrikes in Iraq. American officials said the multiple strikes mainly targeted weapons facilities.

The top U.S. commander in the Middle East blamed the militia group for the deaths of two Americans and a British national in the rocket attack that...
 The strikes are the latest action in the escalating conflict between Iran and the U.S. over the past couple of months.

