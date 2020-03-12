U.S. Launches Airstrikes In Iraq

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe U.S. targeted Iranian-backed Shia militia members Thursday with airstrikes in Iraq. American officials said the multiple strikes mainly targeted weapons facilities.



The top U.S. commander in the Middle East blamed the militia group for the deaths of two Americans and a British national in the rocket attack that... Watch VideoThe U.S. targeted Iranian-backed Shia militia members Thursday with airstrikes in Iraq. American officials said the multiple strikes mainly targeted weapons facilities.The top U.S. commander in the Middle East blamed the militia group for the deaths of two Americans and a British national in the rocket attack that 👓 View full article

