Brazil's Bolsonaro, who met with Trump last week, tests negative for coronavirus

Cummon, buddy... RT @IndoPac_Info: #Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who had dinner with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence last weekend, has t… 8 seconds ago Erik ⁷ RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive for #CoronaVirus. He was in US and dined with President Trump on… 29 seconds ago UNODETANTOS RT @YourAnonCentral: GOOD NEWS: The fascist "President" of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, tests positive for Coronavirus (#COVID19) after meeting… 43 seconds ago le vigouroux RT @Independent: Trump and Pence refuse coronavirus test despite having dinner with man who tested positive https://t.co/5BRc4IJPKs 1 minute ago 𝒉𝒂𝒛𝒆𝒍 RT @bloomdariana2nd: in case you're having a bad day, president bolsonaro of brazil got tested positive of corona virus AND he just had a m… 1 minute ago Brad Rhoades RT @JeffreyGuterman: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive for #CoronaVirus. He was in US and dined with Trump on Saturday, March… 2 minutes ago Yuhei RT @CNBCi: Brazilian president Bolsonaro, who dined with Trump, says he tested negative for coronavirus https://t.co/wFIBOWe9FK 2 minutes ago Francisco Reyes IMC RT @addisstandard: #Coronavirus live news: #Brazil president Bolsonaro reportedly tests positive, and Spain declares state of emergency htt… 3 minutes ago