Brazil's Bolsonaro, who met with Trump last week, tests negative for coronavirus

Reuters Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was recently in the United States and met with U.S. President Donald Trump, has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his Facebook page on Friday.
Trump met with Brazilian official who has tested positive for coronavirus

Trump met with Brazilian official who has tested positive for coronavirus

 Brazilian communications chief Fábio Wajngarten visited with President Donald Trump on Saturday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach.

Brazilian President Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil who met with President Trump just days ago, tests negative for the coronavirus.

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus Peter Dutton, Australia's home affairs minister, said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Peter Dutton, via..

Brazil's Bolsonaro, who met Trump, tests negative for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with U.S. President Donald Trump just days ago, has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his...
Reuters

Australian minister tests positive for coronavirus after meeting with Ivanka Trump

A day before, a Brazilian official who met Donald Trump in Florida last week tested positive for coronavirus
Haaretz

