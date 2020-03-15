Global  

Bulgaria to pay medics on coronavirus frontline extra

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Bulgaria will raise the salaries of all medics involved in treating coronavirus patients by 1000 levs ($566) per month as it steps up measures to contain the fast-spreading infection, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Sunday.
