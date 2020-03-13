Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > The Wall Street Journal > China expels American journalists over escalating spat with U.S.

China expels American journalists over escalating spat with U.S.

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
China announced early on Wednesday that it was retaliating against U.S. restrictions on Chinese journalists, with actions that include rescinding the press credentials of American correspondents with the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: China Bans Journalists From New York Times, Washington Post And Wall Street Journal

China Bans Journalists From New York Times, Washington Post And Wall Street Journal 00:30

 China reportedly plans to ban US journalists with the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pompeo hits back at China for booting U.S. journalists [Video]

Pompeo hits back at China for booting U.S. journalists

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday he regretted China's decision to rescind the press credentials of more U.S. journalists and hoped Beijing would "reconsider." Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:28Published
Beijing threatens retaliation over US cap on Chinese journalists [Video]

Beijing threatens retaliation over US cap on Chinese journalists

China’s decision to expel three Wall Street Journal reporters sparks Washington move to reduce number of US-based Chinese state media staff.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

China to restrict US journalists after US curbs on its media

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will revoke the credentials of Americans at three U.S. newspapers in response to new U.S. restrictions on Chinese media. In a news...
Seattle Times

China retaliates against U.S. restrictions on journalists

China announced early on Wednesday that it was retaliating against U.S. restrictions on Chinese journalists, including rescinding the press credentials of...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

5thVed

#CORONAVIRUS OR #WUHANVIRUS RT @majorgauravarya: “Why aren’t foreign journalists allowed to visit Kashmir?”, screamed ⁦Pakistanis after abrogation of Article 370. I h… 10 seconds ago

casslsycass

floda😷 RT @nytimesworld: China said it would expel many American journalists working for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washi… 15 seconds ago

hkerkojanet

고지정Janet RT @RepMarkWalker: I am disappointed in President Xi's decision to expel American journalists from their country. Rather than limiting inf… 34 seconds ago

yimingkc

Yiming Li RT @JohnDelury: It is frankly a bit pathetic that the leadership in Beijing and Washington can think of nothing better to do in this moment… 44 seconds ago

MingNg63512017

Ming Ng RT @benedictrogers: Good grief. #CCP expels journalists with @wsj @nytimes @washingtonpost from #China & #HongKong This is a horrific esca… 44 seconds ago

defencehawk

Defence Hawk RT @LokmanKaradag1: 📌 #China Announces That It Will Expel #American Journalists 📌 The announcement comes weeks after President #Trump limi… 46 seconds ago

adilakhzer

Adil Akhzer RT @ananthkrishnan: This matters to anyone in India - or around the world - who has any interest in China, whether it’s for news or busines… 51 seconds ago

SCortright86

Sean Cortright RT @thehill: China expelling American journalists from NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post https://t.co/e2epNVOHWy https://t.co/… 58 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.