Canada vows income support, mulls emergency measures to slow coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday pledged financial support for people affected by the coronavirus outbreak and said he was considering invoking a rarely-used emergency act to restrict the movement of people and goods.
