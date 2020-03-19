Global  

China records no new local infections as global death toll touches 8,938

Zee News Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
China reported no new local infections of coronavirus on Thursday (March 19) and it is a significant because this is for the first time since the outbreak of deadly virus in China around three months ago.
 Italy's death toll from coronavirus pandemic rose to 3,405 overtaking total number of deaths so far registered in China.

