Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Iran Frees US Navy Veteran On Humanitarian Grounds

Iran Frees US Navy Veteran On Humanitarian Grounds

Eurasia Review Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
(RFE/RL) — A U.S. Navy veteran detained in Iran for allegedly insulting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and posting private information online has been released on medical furlough.

Californian Michael White had been serving a 13-year sentence following his arrest in 2018, the State Department said in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran furloughs imprisoned US Navy vet amid virus concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iran has granted a medical furlough to a U.S. Navy veteran imprisoned for more than a year, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Michael16374273

Cyrus Force - Iran Iran Frees U.S. Navy Veteran On Humanitarian Grounds https://t.co/QLTE2uF9J3 1 hour ago

1GoodShepherd

1GoodShepherd Iran frees US Navy veteran on humanitarian grounds https://t.co/YoJA0kImlK via @amermilnews 1 hour ago

peakwriter

Marta Iran frees US Navy veteran on humanitarian grounds https://t.co/2FGblIhh8z via @amermilnews 2 hours ago

kendokenu

kendo *TEXT STAND 88022* RT @alfa673: A U.S. Navy veteran detained in Iran has been released on medical furlough. Michael White had been serving a 13-year sentence… 2 hours ago

deplorable_gigi

⭐️⭐️⭐️ American Gigi ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @ZENINEWS: AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS reported: Iran frees US Navy veteran on humanitarian grounds https://t.co/Elv0AOMu6H 2 hours ago

NickSotoudeh

Nick Sotoudeh RT @NickSotoudeh: A U.S. Navy veteran detained in Iran for allegedly insulting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and posting private in… 2 hours ago

aaronevaughn

AVaughn RT @RFERL: A U.S. Navy veteran detained in Iran for allegedly insulting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and posting private informati… 3 hours ago

alfa673

ALFA67 A U.S. Navy veteran detained in Iran has been released on medical furlough. Michael White had been serving a 13-yea… https://t.co/fMWLPti7Y5 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.