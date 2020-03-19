Iran Frees US Navy Veteran On Humanitarian Grounds

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

(RFE/RL) — A U.S. Navy veteran detained in Iran for allegedly insulting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and posting private information online has been released on medical furlough.



Californian Michael White had been serving a 13-year sentence following his arrest in 2018, the State Department said in... 👓 View full article

