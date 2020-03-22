Global  

Tooth fairy in quarantine? Argentina makes exemption in coronavirus lockdown

Reuters Sunday, 22 March 2020
In Argentina's nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, one magical being has been handed a presidential exemption: the tooth fairy.
