Britain on Saturday urged 1.5 million people identified by the National Health Service (NHS) as being at higher risk of severe illness if they contract coronavirus to stay at home to protect themselves.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jasdeep kohli RT @ZeeNews: Stay in home quarantine, follow instructions, avoid travel to avoid spread of coronavirus : PM Modi https://t.co/xKBkYzdPRk… 3 minutes ago Ken Soroka RT @cwebbonline: “We stay here for you, please stay home for us!” Medical workers around the world urge people to self isolate during the… 3 minutes ago PaulStPancras #NHS #COP26 #Rejoin 🇪🇺 'Stay at home' to avoid coronavirus, UK government tells vulnerable • https://t.co/HuTrKliIrV • 4 minutes ago Ben RT @Reuters: 'Stay at home' to avoid coronavirus, UK government tells vulnerable https://t.co/GAkZnQSGSQ https://t.co/VVXPd7ZJ8X 8 minutes ago Tara Jago RT @YourAlberta: If you need to self-isolate, follow these guidelines: • Stay home • avoid close contact with others • Watch for symptoms… 8 minutes ago Sandy Johns ‘Stay at home’ to avoid coronavirus, UK government tells vulnerable https://t.co/3Ty2lb5gSv 10 minutes ago Don 'Stay at home' to avoid coronavirus, UK government tells vulnerable https://t.co/AKVTaWd55a 14 minutes ago Sopi All US Citizens are Entitled to $700 USD per week to stay at home to avoid the spread of COVID-19 novel Coronavirus… https://t.co/dejUuIDDbb 17 minutes ago