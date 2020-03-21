Global  

'Stay at home' to avoid coronavirus, UK government tells vulnerable

Reuters Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Britain on Saturday urged 1.5 million people identified by the National Health Service (NHS) as being at higher risk of severe illness if they contract coronavirus to stay at home to protect themselves.
