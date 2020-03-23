Global  

Missile tests and meetings: North Korea signals confidence in face of coronavirus

Reuters Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
With international focus on the coronavirus, North Korea has doubled down on its missile development and military exercises in recent weeks while signaling new confidence that it has dodged an outbreak of its own.
