Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Indonesia coronavirus cases rise by 65 to 579, official says

Indonesia coronavirus cases rise by 65 to 579, official says

Reuters Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Indonesia reported 65 new positive cases of coronavirus disease on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in Southeast Asia's largest economy to 579, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told reporters.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News 02:51

 THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE CONFIRMED WITH COVID-19 ROSE TO 341 ACROSS INDIA WITH 26 NEW CASES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY REPORTED SO FAR ACCORDING TO THE INDIAN COUNCIL OF MEDICAL RESEARCH. ALL INDIAN RAILWAY OPERATIONS WILL BE SUSPENDED TILL MARCH 31 IN WAKE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN INDIA. NO PASSENGER...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.