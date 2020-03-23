Global  

Dutch MH17 trial suspended until June 8 to give defense more time to prepare

Reuters Monday, 23 March 2020
The trial of four men accused of murder over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in Ukraine in 2014 will be adjourned until June 8 to give defense lawyers more time to prepare, judges at the hearing in the Netherlands ruled on Monday.
