Dutch MH17 trial suspended until June 8 to give defense more time to prepare Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The trial of four men accused of murder over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in Ukraine in 2014 will be adjourned until June 8 to give defense lawyers more time to prepare, judges at the hearing in the Netherlands ruled on Monday. 👓 View full article

