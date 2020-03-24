Global  

Cruise ship responsible for jump in Australia coronavirus cases

Reuters Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Australia reported a jump in coronavirus cases on Tuesday that was almost entirely due to passengers who disembarked a cruise ship in Sydney several days ago, prompting widespread criticism of the official response to the pandemic.
News video: Passengers disembark cruise ship MS Amsterdam in Australia

Passengers disembark cruise ship MS Amsterdam in Australia 01:12

 American passengers began the long trip home when they started disembarking the cruise ship MS Amsterdam in Australia on Sunday after their tour was cut short due to the spread of the coronavirus.

