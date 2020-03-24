Lockdown measures set out by the British government on Monday are rules, not advice, and will be enforced, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this dorothy masey RT @FergalBowers: Britain's health minister Matt Hancock said the lockdown measures announced last night are not advice, but rules that wil… 9 minutes ago Content Catcher UK lockdown measures are rules not advice: health minister: LONDON (Reuters) – Lockdown… https://t.co/JFt8hafyQK 11 minutes ago Adam Tench RT @SkyNews: "These measures are not advice, they are rules and they will be enforced." Health Sec @MattHancock says people who do not fo… 32 minutes ago mcbronto RT @julianoneill: Some lines coming out of London re lockdown enforcement. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs ; "These measures are not… 33 minutes ago Joan RT @Suewilson91: https://t.co/S7dKfypxnG No truth to the rumour that the photo shows DoorMatt Hancock demonstrating the size of his brain. 50 minutes ago greeen UK Lockdown Measures Are Rules Not Advice: Health Minister - https://t.co/GgYL90ehhw 50 minutes ago