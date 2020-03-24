Global  

UK lockdown measures are rules not advice: health minister

Reuters Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Lockdown measures set out by the British government on Monday are rules, not advice, and will be enforced, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.
News video: Matt Hancock: UK measures are not advice, they are rules

Matt Hancock: UK measures are not advice, they are rules 01:32

 Matt Hancock urged people to come together to reduce the number of people in the UK who will die from the spread of Covid-19. But he issued a stark warning, saying stricter measures introduced by the Prime Minister on Monday were not advice but rules that must be followed.

