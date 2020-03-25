US’ COVID-19 Death Rate Is Far Below Rates In Italy And Spain – OpEd Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

By Ryan McMaken*



Imagine an ordinary person sees a headline like this over her morning coffee: “Your City Will Soon Be the Homicide Capital of the World.” But, upon further inspection, it turns out the homicide rate is actually very low. What is high is the attempted homicide rate. In the city in question, there has... By Ryan McMaken*Imagine an ordinary person sees a headline like this over her morning coffee: “Your City Will Soon Be the Homicide Capital of the World.” But, upon further inspection, it turns out the homicide rate is actually very low. What is high is the attempted homicide rate. In the city in question, there has 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Eurasia Review US’ COVID-19 Death Rate Is Far Below Rates In Italy And Spain – OpEd https://t.co/NVlSx1Kttk 1 hour ago Eurasia Review US’ COVID-19 Death Rate Is Far Below Rates In Italy And Spain – OpEd https://t.co/vmURjrpH2J https://t.co/mzXLs26T0j 1 hour ago Andy Oats RT @lymanstoneky: In other news, the US' COVID data lookin' bad. Tests rising linearly, not exponentially, which is worrying, since disease… 2 hours ago Monica Oldfield When the medical system is not overwhelmed the death rate for the #coronavirus stays below 1% BUT when it spreads q… https://t.co/nasZm2T6vP 2 hours ago julia jones RT @IM64804597: @uk_domain_names Take a look at what Irish Govt is doing. 1. They closed schools on 11 March 2. Death rate is less than 2… 3 hours ago Conor McVeigh RT @OwenCallan: HSE Ireland - 204 new cases of Covid-19, 1,329 total, a seventh death announced. Daily growth of 18% once again well below… 4 hours ago Aaron Gad 9/How does COVID-19 death rate compare with the “Common” Seasonal Flu? The true death rate could turn out to be sim… https://t.co/APCdiej9jo 4 hours ago CmdrMark @GrabienMedia @Liz_Wheeler Japan's population is older than Italy's; Smoking is quite prevalent in Japan. Japan's n… https://t.co/JSPgpEVklI 6 hours ago