New Zealand PM Ardern declares national emergency to tackle coronavirus

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday declared a state of national emergency as the country prepared to go into a complete lockdown at midnight to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: New Zealand PM Ardern Urges People To Keep Contacts To A Bare Minimum

New Zealand PM Ardern Urges People To Keep Contacts To A Bare Minimum 00:32

 Prime Minister Jacinda Arden Urged New Zealanders to reduce contacts to a bare minimum. The announcement comes as the country prepares for a one-month lockdown to help fight the coronavirus. All non-essential services, schools and offices will be shut down to self-isolate their population. According...

