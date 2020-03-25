Iran to ban New Year travel as coronavirus toll rises to 2,077

Iran plans to ban Iranian New Year travel and traditional gatherings in parks, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, as the coronavirus toll rose to 2,077 in the worst-hit country in the Middle East.

