A lone gunman rampaged through a Sikh house of worship in the heart of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, killing 25 worshippers and wounding eight, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said.

Tweets about this Hira Dhillon RT @SeemaMalhotra1: Shocked to hear news of devastating terror attack that has taken place at a Sikh Gurdwara in Afghanistan. Reports sugge… 3 minutes ago The Peninsula The incident highlights the country's ongoing security crisis and comes as the impoverished nation reels from a mas… https://t.co/ELoToAmz0V 42 minutes ago Save the Children EU RT @Save_GlobalNews: STATEMENT: Following a suicide and armed attack on Sikh worshippers in #Afghanistan on Wednesday that left many dead i… 48 minutes ago World ABC News At least 25 dead in attack on Sikh worshippers in Afghanistan https://t.co/x6J407NTNZ #Afghanistan #dead #attacks… https://t.co/IUr15miWan 59 minutes ago X RT @MujMash: The attack on the Sikh worship and community center in Kabul is finally over, after about six hours of fighting. At least 25… 1 hour ago Malapati RT @prasannavishy: Kabul: At Least 11 Dead In Terror Attack On Sikh Place Of Worship The terror attack targeted a ‘dharamshala’ in Shor Ba… 1 hour ago TheTop10News At least 25 dead in attack on Sikh worshippers in Afghanistan Source: CBC News https://t.co/238wFuqj2F 1 hour ago Aadil Firdous RT @the_hindu: The gunmen attacked the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area at about 7:45 a.m. (local time) as 150 worshippers were inside the build… 1 hour ago