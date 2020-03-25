Global  

At least 25 dead in attack on Sikh worshippers in Afghanistan

At least 25 dead in attack on Sikh worshippers in Afghanistan

CBC.ca Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
A lone gunman rampaged through a Sikh house of worship in the heart of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, killing 25 worshippers and wounding eight, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said.
