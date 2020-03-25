Women 10% More Likely Than Men To Report Feeling Unsafe On Urban Public Transport

A study, conducted by Imperial College London on data from 2009 to 2018, looked at a third of a million passenger responses to Customer Satisfaction Surveys (CSSs) from 28 cities across four continents. They found that on average, women are ten per cent more likely than men to feel unsafe on metro trains (trains that go ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Fiqa Feminine Hijabi RT @LisaBritton: Research found that women were 3x less likely to date someone who earned less than them and men were recorded as being 6x… 14 seconds ago Andrew A. Abbott RT @DegenRolf: "Women were four times more likely than men to report to think it was right to limit people’s freedom in order to block the… 44 seconds ago Beth Pritchard @gordon_burnley @kmdavison12 @Lincoln_Women I was more so venting than anything else. I'm fully aware it's not nece… https://t.co/zsfECFYvPI 2 minutes ago 3.6×10^-47 RT @DegenRolf: Men rated freedom of speech more important than women, and women were more likely to perceive the harm of hate speech than m… 6 minutes ago Ms Wilder RT @IpsosMORI: Coronavirus: Women more likely than men to have tried to help others during #COVID19 lockdown writes @beckypinners https://t… 6 minutes ago LeonoraChristina RT @ripx4nutmeg: You might think the reason why more than twice as many men die of coronavirus than women is due to biological factors. But… 8 minutes ago Rolf Degen "Women were four times more likely than men to report to think it was right to limit people’s freedom in order to b… https://t.co/9GmnJhl456 12 minutes ago