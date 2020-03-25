Global  

Coronvirus death toll in England rises by 28 to 414

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Another 28 people in England have died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 414, the country's health service said on Wednesday.
