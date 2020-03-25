Another 28 people in England have died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 414, the country's health service said on Wednesday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this ANews Another 28 people in England have died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths… https://t.co/8ZCCUilhdt 30 minutes ago greeen Coronvirus Death Toll in England Rises by 28 to 414 - https://t.co/e5YF84eQja 57 minutes ago Sue Stone Coronvirus death toll in England rises by 28 to 414 https://t.co/pib2SeCcJx 1 hour ago Sandy Johns Coronvirus death toll in England rises by 28 to 414 https://t.co/myl8gFwsd6 1 hour ago Antonio Sánchez . RT @Jerusalem_Post: Another 28 people in #England have died after testing positive for #coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to… 1 hour ago The Jerusalem Post Another 28 people in #England have died after testing positive for #coronavirus, bringing the total number of death… https://t.co/aKBAbq2iVI 2 hours ago Devdiscourse Coronvirus death toll in England rises by 28 to 414 https://t.co/7hgJUtLx7D 2 hours ago