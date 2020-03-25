Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Istanbul Indicts 18 Saudis In Connection With Jamal Khashoggi's Death

Istanbul Indicts 18 Saudis In Connection With Jamal Khashoggi's Death

Newsy Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Istanbul Indicts 18 Saudis In Connection With Jamal Khashoggi's DeathWatch VideoTurkish prosecutors have handed down indictments related to the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Istanbul's chief prosecutor's office said Wednesday it had concluded its investigation and charged 20 Saudi nationals with the journalist's death — including two former aides of Saudi Crown Prince...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Istanbul Indicts 18 Saudis In Connection With Jamal Khashoggi's Death

Istanbul Indicts 18 Saudis In Connection With Jamal Khashoggi's Death 01:08

 Istanbul&apos;s chief prosecutor said Wednesday it had charged 20 Saudi nationals in connection with the journalist&apos;s death.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.