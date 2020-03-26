Global  

US President Donald Trump slams 'unfair' WHO for siding with China on coronavirus COVID-19

Zee News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Launching a scathing attack on World Health Organization (WHO), US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (March 25) said that the global health body has "very much" sided with China on coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Calling the WHO's approach 'unfair', President Trump claimed that people across the world are unahppy with the WHO for this approach towards China.
