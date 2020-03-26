US President Donald Trump slams 'unfair' WHO for siding with China on coronavirus COVID-19
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () Launching a scathing attack on World Health Organization (WHO), US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (March 25) said that the global health body has "very much" sided with China on coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Calling the WHO's approach 'unfair', President Trump claimed that people across the world are unahppy with the WHO for this approach towards China.
US President Donald Trump has sought to offer reassurance by saying the country's economy will 'skyrocket' once the coronavirus crisis is over. Mr Trump announced more financial assistance packagges on Sunday.
