US jobless claims soar to 3.3 million, highest ever on record as coronavirus upends economy

7 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published U.S. Jobless Claims Hit 3.3 Million, Quadruple Previous Record 01:26 Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is doing to...