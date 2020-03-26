US jobless claims soar to 3.3 million, highest ever on record as coronavirus upends economy
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () Unemployment claims shattered records on Thursday as 3.28 million Americans filed for benefits last week as society across the United States effectively grinned to a halt amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is doing to...
