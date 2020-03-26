Giving birth in a pandemic: Answering questions about COVID-19 and pregnancy Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

CTVNews.ca talked to Dr. B Anthony Armson, the president of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC), to answer questions pregnant women may have about the novel coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this