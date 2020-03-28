Global  

Turkey halts intercity trains, limits domestic flights over virus outbreak

Reuters Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Turkey halted all intercity trains and limited domestic flights on Saturday as part of measures to contain a fast-growing coronavirus outbreak, as the number of cases jumped by a third in a day to 5,698, with 92 dead.
