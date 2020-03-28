Turkey halts intercity trains, limits domestic flights over virus outbreak Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Turkey halted all intercity trains and limited domestic flights on Saturday as part of measures to contain a fast-growing coronavirus outbreak, as the number of cases jumped by a third in a day to 5,698, with 92 dead. 👓 View full article

