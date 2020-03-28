Global  

Thai nationals take last flight from Singapore to avoid being stranded

Saturday, 28 March 2020
As airlines worldwide cut flights due to the coronavirus outbreak, the last service from Singapore to Bangkok departed on Saturday with only a few dozen passengers, mostly Thai citizens desperate to get home to ride out the pandemic.
