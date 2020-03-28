As airlines worldwide cut flights due to the coronavirus outbreak, the last service from Singapore to Bangkok departed on Saturday with only a few dozen passengers, mostly Thai citizens desperate to get home to ride out the pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Asian Aviation Thai nationals take last flight from Singapore to avoid being stranded https://t.co/Lz9iRSxKb9 1 day ago Alex RT @BKK_POST: Thai nationals take last flight from Singapore to avoid being stranded https://t.co/Rojr4sSnLy 2 days ago THAI News 24 Thai nationals take last flight from Singapore to avoid being stranded https://t.co/8slt0N9ovl 2 days ago Bangkok Post Thai nationals take last flight from Singapore to avoid being stranded https://t.co/Rojr4sSnLy 2 days ago One News Watch In the news today: Bangkok Capital of Thailand Last flight to Bangkok: 'If I die, I want to die in my country' Th… https://t.co/qWr4yrC1pP 2 days ago Singapore To Bali Thai nationals take last flight from Singapore to avoid being stranded - Bangkok Post https://t.co/mxw3jtUf2X 2 days ago Aston Villa News Thai nationals take last flight from Singapore to avoid being stranded https://t.co/jA1dHerTsQ 3 days ago Devdiscourse Thai nationals take last flight from Singapore to avoid being stranded https://t.co/KYQrAYmV3w 3 days ago