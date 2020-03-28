Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Civil Rights Leader Joseph Lowery Dies At 98

Civil Rights Leader Joseph Lowery Dies At 98

Newsy Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Civil Rights Leader Joseph Lowery Dies At 98Watch VideoCivil rights leader Joseph Lowery died of natural causes Friday. He was 98. 

Rev. Lowery was best known as an aide and friend to Martin Luther King Jr. He also spent two decades leading the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. 

Lowery spent around half his life fighting segregation, and lived to see the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Civil Rights Leader Rev. Joseph Lowery Dies at Age 98

Civil Rights Leader Rev. Joseph Lowery Dies at Age 98 01:23

 Activist, pastor and civil rights leader Joseph Lowery has died. He was 98 years old. A family statement notes that he died of natural causes, unrelated to coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheNewLeft

The New Left RT @ninaturner: Civil rights leader, MLK aide Joseph Lowery dies at 98 - ABC News RIP #JosephLowery 🙏🏾 https://t.co/1z2YoAgEDG 5 seconds ago

waltiepooh

Linda Resists ✌️🇺🇸 🇨🇦🇫🇷🇩🇪🌊🌊🌊🏳️‍🌈 RT @CNN: The Rev. Joseph Lowery, a legendary leader in America's civil rights movement, died Friday at age 98 https://t.co/1jAWziQQEO 6 seconds ago

WorldStatesmen

World Statesmen RT @AFP: US civil rights leader Reverend Joseph Lowery who used to campaign with Martin Luther King, dies aged 98 https://t.co/awDyBg5Yjz 16 seconds ago

BellaDawn01527

Bella Dawn RT @ABCWorldNews: REST IN PEACE: The Rev. Joseph E. Lowery, a veteran civil rights leader who helped the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. found… 34 seconds ago

micmac99

Michael Sheldon Reed RT @MelanieLawson13: Rest well, oh good and faithful servant. And thank you for all you did for so many. Alabama preacher, Civil rights l… 52 seconds ago

TomPerez

Tom Perez Last night, we lost a fierce advocate, civil rights giant, and American leader, Rev. Joseph Lowery. My thoughts and… https://t.co/ZaR4htUKOp 58 seconds ago

MoragInnes

Morag 🌹 Rest in peace 😞🙏🏻 Joseph Lowery, American civil rights leader, dies at 98 https://t.co/5A1Wjb6X87 1 minute ago

viamalcontenti

Tom Duncanson RT @billmckibben: One of America's truly great heroes, dead at 98. For 20 years the head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, a… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.