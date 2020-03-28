Civil Rights Leader Joseph Lowery Dies At 98

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoCivil rights leader Joseph Lowery died of natural causes Friday. He was 98.



Rev. Lowery was best known as an aide and friend to Martin Luther King Jr. He also spent two decades leading the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.



Lowery spent around half his life fighting segregation, and lived to see the


