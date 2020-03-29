Global  

Ontario health officials confirm 211 new cases of COVID-19, two more deaths

CTV News Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Ontario health officials have confirmed 211 new cases of COVID-19, including two more deaths, bringing the total number of patients infected in the province to 1,355.
