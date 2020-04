Spain’s hospitals at breaking point as infections pass China Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MADRID (AP) — Spain overtook China on Monday in confirmed coronavirus infections as the pandemic stretched scores of Spanish hospitals to their breaking point. As confirmed virus deaths in New York surpassed 1,000, President Donald Trump extended stay-at-home recommendations for a month in an abrupt turnaround. With a population of only 47 million people to […] 👓 View full article

