Bernie Sanders has been called "selfish" for failing to "get out" of the presidential race but the senator from Vermont has given no indication he is going anywhere.

Tweets about this HiPHipPiE ✌🏻😷 RT @cathleendecker: Democrats, up against a president who is aimed at the November general election, are calling for unity, but Bernie Sand… 2 hours ago Resist RT @jjz1600: WashPost: “#Bernie won't leave...& some Dems have a problem w/ that.” Me: Bernie didn’t run on a whim. He’s the leader of the… 7 hours ago Debra RT @RedactedTonight: The dems lost in 2016 because voters wanted change & the DNC rigged their primary against the change candidate! They r… 12 hours ago Biden = 4 more years of Trump RT @GottaBernNow: Bernie Sanders says he’s staying in the presidential race. Many Democrats fear a reprise of their 2016 defeat. —— too bad… 1 day ago DLKirkwood Phillip Reines is so full of himself. His last sentence shows he doesn't know Bernie Sanders who has been working f… https://t.co/CEfIetZVDz 2 days ago