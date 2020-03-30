Prince Harry And Meghan Don't Need U.S. Government To Provide Security

Global  

Newsy Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Prince Harry And Meghan Don't Need U.S. Government To Provide SecurityWatch VideoPrince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, aren't asking the U.S. government to help pay for their security while they're residing in the country.

A spokeswoman for the couple said their security has already been "privately-funded" after President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that American taxpayers...
