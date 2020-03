Prince Harry And Meghan Don't Need U.S. Government To Provide Security

Watch VideoPrince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, aren't asking the U.S. government to help pay for their security while they're residing in the country.A spokeswoman for the couple said their security has already been "privately-funded" after President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that American taxpayers

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lilith RT @ReutersUK: Prince Harry, wife Meghan, do not need U.S. help for security costs, spokeswoman says https://t.co/VyvUc7pZF0 https://t.co/1… 2 minutes ago Harry Cook RT @sniffydogs: Better yet....GO HOME! UK's Prince Harry, wife Meghan, do not need U.S. help for security costs, spokeswoman says https://… 3 minutes ago Isildur's Heir RT @Reuters: UK's Prince Harry, wife Meghan, do not need U.S. help for security costs, spokeswoman says https://t.co/PBteDEzMxD https://t.c… 3 minutes ago Barbara Alexander Prince Harry and Meghan say they'll pay for their own security after Trump's Twitter demand “EVIL-donald j trump IS… https://t.co/gpocquypbp 3 minutes ago Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: UK's Prince Harry, wife Meghan, do not need US help for security costs https://t.co/tZtae77PV3 https://t.co/VshsZf7nEa 3 minutes ago L C RT @CraigRozniecki: "Meghan and Prince Harry: Trump says US will not pay for their security. They say they don't need the help" - https://t… 5 minutes ago Reuters UK Prince Harry, wife Meghan, do not need U.S. help for security costs, spokeswoman says https://t.co/VyvUc7pZF0 https://t.co/1AxieUt4Mo 5 minutes ago Dapo Adeleye RT @Reuters: Prince Harry and Meghan said they have no plans to use American security resources for their protection if they settle in the… 7 minutes ago