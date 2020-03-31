American Airlines Says It Will Seek $12B In Government Aid Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Watch VideoAmerican Airlines told its employees it plans to ask the federal government for $12 billion in financial aid.



That request would come out of a historic $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package passed by Congress last week, which will provide $50 billion in grants and loans to passenger airlines and $8 billion

