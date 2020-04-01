World Bank: Southeast Asia Faces Recession Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

By Roni Toldanes and Uayporn Satitpanyapan



The World Bank on Tuesday slashed economic growth forecasts across Asia this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, predicting that Malaysia and Thailand would plunge into recession even in a best-case scenario.



In a worst-case scenario, Indonesia and the Philippines would join the... 👓 View full article

