Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Prince Charles opens new London coronavirus field hospital via videolink

Prince Charles opens new London coronavirus field hospital via videolink

CTV News Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Prince Charles opened a new coronavirus field hospital, NHS Nightingale, via videolink on Friday from his home in Scotland -- the first time a member of the British royal family has performed an opening ceremony remotely.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Field Hospital In Central Park Opens

Field Hospital In Central Park Opens 01:22

 The director of the Samaritan's Purse emergency field hospital set up in New York City's Central Park said the group will "absolutely not" turn away queer COVID-19 patients. "We treat all people without regard to race, sexual orientation, gender, anything," Dr. Tenpenny told Cheddar Thursday. "The...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MissZealSwee1

MissZealSwee1 RT @SkyNews: Watch live: Prince Charles opens the NHS Nightingale hospital at the ExCel Centre in London which will treat #coronavirus pati… 1 minute ago

vittalkoppal

@vittalkoppal RT @AFP: #UPDATE Prince Charles has opened a new 4,000-bed temporary hospital in a conference centre in east London on Friday, the first of… 1 minute ago

Big2News

Big 2 News KMID Prince Charles opens fast-tracked London hospital https://t.co/9qWc8xBVwN 3 minutes ago

Adele_Rica

🅰️dèle S Richards☆ RT @RTUKnews: LIVE: Prince Charles opens London’s temporary #COVID19 Nightingale Hospital via video link. https://t.co/sPXXJLp92k 3 minutes ago

uganda_cfr

UgandaCFR Prince Charles opens new London coronavirus field hospital via videolink https://t.co/KAiMDoN91P 4 minutes ago

mounibtayeb

Rachid de B RT @QuickTake: Prince Charles, out of isolation after having #Covid19, opens a temporary hospital in London via a video message. The 4,000… 8 minutes ago

660NEWS

660 NEWS Calgary Prince Charles opens fast-tracked London hospital https://t.co/S3eJvJtQjU #UK #COVID19 #worldnews #RoyalFamily https://t.co/4vflMEEHur 12 minutes ago

BTCityNewsCGY

Breakfast Television & CityNews Calgary Prince Charles opens fast-tracked London hospital https://t.co/6W8XY4iSLv #UK #COVID19 #worldnews #RoyalFamily https://t.co/glos1fp6P1 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.