Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi dies from coronavirus

Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi dies from coronavirus

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi has died aged 85 after being hospitalised with the coronavirus, the mayor of the designer's home town said on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dencil79327097

Dencil RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi dies from COVID-19 https://t.co/hhFQUA5rf6 https://t.co/XXXgTOBlW9 12 minutes ago

politicsTracy

Tracy🌟DC🎙 He probably made Red Shoes for the Pope. Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi has died from coronavirus… https://t.co/DbeA8ENMbK 32 minutes ago

DianaMSharpton

Diana Mary Sharpton RT @wgevans: Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi dies from coronavirus https://t.co/dPWPZJpbP3 2 hours ago

Beverly47413860

Beverly Hamilton RT @MailOnline: Italian luxury designer Sergio Rossi dies aged 84 from coronavirus complications https://t.co/upxlOzzx3h https://t.co/ACJQe… 2 hours ago

JapaneseBaseba4

⚾ Japanese Baseball ⚾ 🏥 Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi dies from coronavirus https://t.co/JHXl7DQSVf 2 hours ago

SimoneC09034079

Simone♀️🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/5IxgUWHx4p Wat a wonderful man he was such talent and inspired women's shoes 👢👡👞👟👠RIP🌹💜Cian in Bello u… https://t.co/IkZeXJD1nj 3 hours ago

txredhead86

Elizabeth Phillips @CBSThisMorning" for ur remembering ...Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi dies from coronavirus" - https://t.co/yZhFpK3asT 4 hours ago

1reddragon696

Bob Garcia Italian Luxury Shoemaker Sergio Rossi Dies From Coronavirus https://t.co/qbSHPWQtnz 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.