'Lean On Me' Singer-Songwriter Bill Withers Dead At 81

Newsy Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
'Lean On Me' Singer-Songwriter Bill Withers Dead At 81Watch VideoBill Withers, the soulful voice behind 1970s R&B classics like "Lean on Me," has died. He was 81.

The singer-songwriter's family confirmed the news to The Associated Press. He died Monday in Los Angeles from heart complications.

Withers' music career took off with his very first album, which included the hits...
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Bill Withers, Singer 'Ain't No Sunshine,' Dead At 81

Bill Withers, Singer 'Ain't No Sunshine,' Dead At 81 00:34

 NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits “Lean on Me,” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” has died at age 81 from heart complications, his family said on Friday. “A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his...

