'Lean On Me' Singer-Songwriter Bill Withers Dead At 81

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Watch VideoBill Withers, the soulful voice behind 1970s R&B classics like "Lean on Me," has died. He was 81.



The singer-songwriter's family confirmed the news to The Associated Press. He died Monday in Los Angeles from heart complications.



Withers' music career took off with his very first album, which included the hits



