'Lean On Me' Singer-Songwriter Bill Withers Dead At 81

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits “Lean on Me,” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” has died at age 81 from heart complications, his family said on Friday. “A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his...
