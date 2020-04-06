UK PM Johnson will continue to lead government, housing minister Jenrick says Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to lead the government, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Monday after the British leader spent the night in hospital for tests because he was still suffering symptoms of the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 1 day ago Johnson's condition 'improving', can sit up in bed 01:18 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care but his condition is improving and he can sit up in bed, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. That's after Johnson spent a second night in intensive care, after being moved there on Monday.

