Tiger Tests Positive For COVID-19 at Bronx Zoo

eBaums World Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Tiger Tests Positive For COVID-19 at Bronx ZooNadia a four-year-old Malayan tiger is the first known animal in the United States to test positive for Coronavirus.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Tiger Tests Positive

Tiger Tests Positive 00:22

 A Bronx Zoo tiger has tested positive for the coronavirus.

NationalLightNG

National Light Tiger in zoo tests COVID-19 positive https://t.co/PNqgns6gtX https://t.co/AXn8JjVGTs 9 seconds ago

CrawfordAJ

Andrew J. Crawford The @USDA_APHIS Nat. Vet. labs confirm #SARS_COV_2 infection in Malayan tiger 🐅 named Nadia at @BronxZoo after seve… https://t.co/ITDqLKc7nB 32 seconds ago

byoungworks

Brandon Young “From the ppl who brought you Tiger Man...” Coronavirus: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for Covid-19 - BBC News https://t.co/ws5ODpq5fn 1 minute ago

TheCatnipTimes

The Catnip Times Several big cats have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bronx Zoo. https://t.co/wk2D5X9VSS #catsoftwitter #bigcats #housecats #covid19 1 minute ago

TheCobourgKid

TheCobourgKid Tiger at NYC's Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/fUfx4r3yAe 2 minutes ago

scanlanavia

Noname ! Just commented on @thejournal_ie: Four-year-old tiger at Bronx zoo tests positive for Covid-19 - https://t.co/Zcx2whnL7t 3 minutes ago

cshea32

Carey Shea #BlueWave2020 RT @wagner_rob: How in the***does a tiger get tested, while most humans can't? Zoo Miami Big Cats Healthy After Tiger At Bronx Zoo Tes… 3 minutes ago

CareyLori

LoriCareyParasiliti Tiger tests positive for virus at NYC zoo https://t.co/aTBBlNpQGK Fake news Animals can not get it …. Wake up people 4 minutes ago

