Ohio State Lawmaker Alleges Trump Committed Crimes Against Humanity

Newsy Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Ohio State Lawmaker Alleges Trump Committed Crimes Against HumanityWatch VideoOhio state Rep. Tavia Galonski says she wants President Trump prosecuted in international court for his promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus.

Galonski said Sunday: "I can't take it anymore. I've been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today's...
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: OH Rep. Wants to Charge Trump With ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ for Touting Unproven COVID-19 Drugs

OH Rep. Wants to Charge Trump With ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ for Touting Unproven COVID-19 Drugs 01:13

 An Ohio lawmaker is going to make a “crimes against humanity” referral for President Trump over promoting an unproven drug combination to treat coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

